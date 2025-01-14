Children's Overall Health Key Factor In Advancement Of Nations: NHRC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, has said that the real in human is predicated upon the protection of children's and caring for their growth based on physical, psychological and educational foundation that drives the enduring advancement of nations.

Addressing an event to mark Gulf Children's Day that annually falls on Jan 15, she added that providing healthy and superb services to children is the primary step toward building generations for a future full of creative national achievements, highlighting that Gulf Children's Day, an initiative declared by Gulf Health Council (GHC), serves as the bedrock of a tight-knit Gulf community.

HE al-Attiyah lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in terms of the outstanding services provided to the priority groups in need of care, including children. The MoPH, across its different institutions, provides numerous services, such as the healthy child clinics service at all primary healthcare centres to all children under the age of five in accordance with international standards.

The adolescent health initiative is highly prioritised to be advanced, as long as it is part of the adolescent-friendly healthcare services and includes an integrated health programme, comprising physical examination and psychological counselling offered to adolescents whose ages range between 10-18, she highlighted. And emphasised that all clinics provide this kind of service which comprises general physical tests, as well as other examinations related to managing the prevalent health issues that palpably affect this age group.

HE al-Attiyah indicated that such efforts are central to promoting and safeguarding the fundamental human rights, underscoring Qatar's priority in taking care of youngsters even before birth, through maternal and child healthcare. She underlined that Qatar's actions toward children unequivocally align with their better interests as stipulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which determines governments' responsibilities toward the child.

These rights are interconnected and equal in terms of their significance, and accordingly children shouldn't be deprived of them, whether it pertains to family guidance during children's growth, or ensuring that governments take measures to ensure children grow in the best possible way, or other rights outlined in the convention, underlined al-Attiyah.

She stressed that despite all these state-led efforts to protect and bolster the rights of the child, NHRC has been calling for further advancement of the rights of this important group, which constitutes the backbone of Qatar's present and future.

She called for capitalizing on this day to rejuvenate further initiatives, events, and activities that promote healthy living for children.

Announced by GHC, Gulf Children's Day is a crucial event that aims to shine a spotlight on the children's rights and raise awareness in various areas, foremost of which is the health and education sectors, in addition to focusing on the quality of their health, promoting awareness of proper child-rearing methods, and emphasising the enjoyable aspects of physical activities.

