Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog, 26 Trains Delayed By Up To 5 Hours Weather To Turn Colder As IMD Predicts Rain Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi woke up to a thick layer of dense fog today as North India continued to remain in the grip of the cold wave. According to an Indian Railways update at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, around twenty-six trains to Delhi were running late due to poor visibility.

Delhi fog may also impact flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department has predicted fog in several areas of Delhi-NCR and mild showers in some parts of the national capital in the evening. Rainfall may further reduce the temperature in Delhi-NCR areas.

Trains delayed due to Delhi fog

As many as twenty-six trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital. As per Indian Railways update, Mahabodhi Express is running late by 328 minutes ( more than five hours). Other trains like Bihar S Kranti, Shram Shakti Express, etc are also running late today.

On Tuesday, a total of 39 trains were running with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday has predicted heavy fog in the early hours of the day. Delhi residents may experience mild showers and rainfall in the rest of the day. If not rainfall, people may experience cloudy sky with low temperatures.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal.

The predominant surface wind is expected to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during the morning hours. Dense fog is expected at most places in the morning, with isolated areas likely to experience very dense fog.

Due to low temperature, Delhi continues to face poor air quality over the past few days. The 24-hour average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 275 on Tuesday.