Amazon Web Services invests over USD5B in Mexico to develop new data center

(MENAFN) The cloud computing division of US giant Amazon, Web Services (AWS), declares more than USD5 billion in Mexico to create fresh data hub in the nation.



Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Economic Minister, stated that this investment can contribute with up to USD10 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through the following 15 years and add around 7,000 jobs.



The declaration was made in Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning update, where an Amazon delegation, headed by Paula Bellizia, the vice president for Latin America at AWS, disclosed details of the project.



“Today we are here with you, Madam President, to launch the operations of our data centers in Mexico, that is, to inaugurate Amazon Web Services' cloud computing infrastructure so that it can be offered from here, from Mexico,” Bellizia noted.



AWS, a keystone of Amazon’s international operations, controls services like video conferencing, online shopping, streaming, as well as financial transactions.



AWS hold operations in 36 geographical regions, operating across 100 data centers throughout the US, Canada, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, as well as Latin America, including Brazil.



Bellizia highlighted the transformative effect of the investment: “Our cloud computing infrastructure will help position Mexico as a digital hub in the Americas and a leader in Latin America.



"It will lay the foundation for modernizing and digitizing governments and businesses—small, medium, and large—reducing costs and improving efficiency. Organizations can now rely on the most advanced, secure, and reliable technology to develop their solutions here in Mexico.”

