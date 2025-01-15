Experts Recommend Holistic Strategy For Online Platforms

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) platforms such as social networks or search engines influence the formation of public opinion and thus democracy. The Commission recommends a holistic strategy for the control of platforms.

Deutsch de Fachleute empfehlen ganzheitliche Strategie für Online-Plattformen Original Read more: Fachleute empfehlen ganzheitliche Strategie für Online-Plattforme

This content was published on January 14, 2025 - 12:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Platforms not only have great market power, but also power over the opinions of their readers, the commission wrote. This is because these companies use algorithms to curate a significant part of the public debate, mainly for commercial purposes.

+ Three-quarters of Swiss use 'divisive' social media daily

In a position paper presented in Bern on Tuesday, the commission recommends a holistic strategy for the future control and regulation system of platforms. This must go further than the law on communication platforms planned by the government.

The keywords are regulation of market power, non-commercial alternatives to algorithms, increased social supervision of platforms, accountability and a considered approach to digitised content.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts