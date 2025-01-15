Swiss Private Companies Invest CHF18 Billion In Research

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2023, private companies in Switzerland spent CHF18 billion ($19.7 billion) on their own research and development. This is CHF1.2 billion more than in the previous survey in 2021.

Deutsch de Schweizer Privatunternehmen investieren 18 Milliarden in Forschung Original Read more: Schweizer Privatunternehmen investieren 18 Milliarden in Forschun

This content was published on January 14, 2025 - 13:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At just under CHF5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organisation Economiesuisse.

Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested CHF8.5 billion in this area.

+ Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland

The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023, increasing by 12% per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts