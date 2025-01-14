Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New 2025 Dio 'Dio Wanna Have Fun?'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the new OBD2B-compliant version of the Dio with advanced features, designed to cater to the evolving needs of today's youth. The prices of the new 2025 Honda Dio start at Rs. 74,930 (ex-showroom Delhi).



Introducing the New Dio, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Dio has always been synonymous with youthful and innovation. With the launch of the 2025 Dio, we aim to redefine the scooter experience by integrating modern technology, enhanced performance, and eco-friendly compliance keeping the core concept of moto scooter intact. We are confident that the new Dio will continue to lead as the preferred scooter of choice for India's vibrant youth.”



Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“At Honda, our aim is to provide mobility solutions that enhance the lives of our customers. The 2025 Dio represents the perfect fusion of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission norms but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency. True to its tagline, 'Dio Wanna Have Fun', this moto scooter is more than just a ride – it's an expression of energy & styles, one that resonates with the aspirations of India's younger generation.”



New Dio: Hi-tech Features and New Colours

The Dio gets a host of new developments designed to elevate the riding experience of customers. At its heart is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 5.85 kW of power, 9.03 Nm of torque, and is equipped with an Idling stop system to enhance fuel efficiency.



In terms of features, the Dio now gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator and Range (distance to empty). The Dio is also equipped with a USB Type-C charging port to charge devices on the go, ensuring convenience for riders.



The Dio retains its iconic silhouette and gets alloy wheels for the top-spec DLX variant, enhancing its visual appeal. It will be offered in two variants, STD and DLX, with five colour options on sale. They are – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.



New Dio: Price and Availability



The prices of the new 2025 Honda Dio start at Rs. 74,930, ex-showroom Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

