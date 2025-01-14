Auction Factory Announces Online Auction For Burger + Grain's Complete Restaurant Assets In Nashville, Tennessee.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premium Items Up for Grabs:

This auction offers an extraordinary selection of high-quality assets, perfect for outfitting or upgrading a restaurant or bar. Highlights include top-of-the-line flat-top grills , high-capacity double fryers , and industrial-grade ovens , all designed for seamless operation in fast-paced kitchens. Enhance your food storage capabilities with walk-in coolers and refrigeration units , or set yourself apart with dry agers , which are ideal for precise meat curing and premium menu offerings.

But it's not just the kitchen equipment. This auction also features custom seating options , including stylish bar stools, dining tables, and rustic furnishings that transform any space into a welcoming and distinctive destination. Whether starting a new venture or elevating an existing one, these assets deliver style and functionality at an incredible value.

"This auction is packed with everything you need to create an unforgettable dining experience," said Russ Cross, President of Auction Factory. "From cutting-edge kitchen equipment to eye-catching custom furnishings, these assets are ready to help buyers take their businesses to the next level. And with bids starting at just one penny, there's no better time to invest in your success."

Key Details:



Auction Opens: Monday, January 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM CST

Auction Closes: Friday, January 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM CST

Preview Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST

Removal Dates: Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST

Location of Assets: Nashville, TN (address provided upon registration) Bidding Platform: Auctionfactory

Important Information:



Preview Attendance: Buyers are strongly encouraged to attend the preview to assess item quality and plan their bids.

Removal Responsibility: Buyers are responsible for the removal and transportation of purchased items. Onsite Assistance: Professional labor is available onsite for an additional fee to assist with item removal.

For More Information:

Russ Cross

President, Auction Factory

Phone: 216-645-8139

Email: [email protected]



About Auction Factory:

Auction Factory is a trusted online auction platform specializing in commercial equipment and asset sales. Known for transparency and customer satisfaction, Auction Factory connects buyers and sellers through a seamless bidding process.

Note: All dates and times are in Central Standard Time (CST). Buyers are advised to review auction terms and conditions on the Auction Factory website.

