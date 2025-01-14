LOCAL City Places Continues To Expand Phase II With Exciting 'Who's Your Favorite Restaurant' Matching Prize Sweepstakes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places , a leading local search dedicated to providing users with the most comprehensive, up-to-date information about everything their city has to offer, is continuing to celebrate its Phase II national rollout, featuring an improved platform, exciting opportunities for merchants, and the unveiling of the company's expanded team.After many months of behind-the-scenes work to build out its team, the company also just introduced a 95/5 revenue split for merchants, ensuring merchants keep 95% of their revenue. Merchants can take advantage of an Early Bird Bonus, doubling their monthly press release credits from one to two and waiving all media distribution fees ($39.98 per release) for the life of their account when they immediately pay their first month's fee.The company is now poised to continue its Phase II operation with the launch of its Who's Your Favorite Restaurant & WHY? Matching Prize Sweepstakes.Unlike the majority of sweepstakes that diminish participants' chances of winning a prize when referring others, the LOCAL City Places Matching Prize Sweepstakes rewards them for referring their friends and family by increasing their odds of winning! This means that when any of their referrals enter the sweepstakes and win, they automatically win that same prize too. The more they refer, the more they increase their chances of winning.This sweepstakes doesn't just benefit the people who enter, it's great for the merchants who own restaurants too. When someone recommends their favorite restaurant through the Sweepstakes, they are also submitting a review of that restaurant. That restaurant review is published on a page on the LOCAL City Places platform reserved just for that merchant and their restaurant. The company then reaches out to that restaurant with an offer to claim their exclusive spot on their high-traffic network, effectively locking out their competitors.Troy Warren, founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places explains, "We're thrilled to continue to expand Phase II of LOCAL City Places with our Who's Your Favorite Restaurant & WHY? Matching Prize Sweepstakes. This initiative not only brings communities together in a fun and rewarding way but also provides local restaurant owners with a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses and connect with new customers. It's a win-win for everyone involved and perfectly embodies our mission of celebrating and supporting local businesses."For more information, including how to enter the Matching Prize Sweepstakes, please visit LocalCityPlaces or you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

