Getac's Next Generation ZX10 Is The Lightest 10-Inch Fully Rugged Tablet Currently Available On The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New ZX10 boasts powerful AI-ready performance, intuitive Android functionality, and fully rugged reliability, making it ideally suited to challenging field-based tasks

News in brief:



Getac's next generation ZX10 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet builds on the popularity of its predecessor, combining AI-ready performance and fully rugged reliability in a sleek and compact design.

Weighing just 906 grams, the new ZX10 is the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market1 The new ZX10 is fully compatible with Getac's Essentials Suite of powerful software solutions, designed to help organisations maximise productivity across their entire operation.

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation ZX10 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet, which combines lightweight design with powerful AI-ready performance and intuitive Android functionality for exceptional performance in the field. The next generation ZX10 is aimed at professionals working in industries such as public safety, utilities, and transportation and logistics, who need devices they can trust in the challenging environments and scenarios they encounter daily.

The next generation ZX10 is aimed at professionals working in industries such as public safety, utilities, and transportation and logistics, who need devices they can trust in the challenging environments and scenarios they encounter daily.

Continue Reading

Powerful AI-ready performance

At the heart of the next generation ZX10 are Qualcomm's QCS6490 processor and Neural Processor Unit

(NPU), which are purpose-built to support advanced AI capabilities and deliver astonishing performance even at lower power levels. Additional key features include advanced memory (8GB LPDDR5) for lightning fast data transfer, and up to 256GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for a smooth and seamless user experience when running multiple applications simultaneously. Elsewhere, the device boasts an upgraded 1,000 nits LumiBond screen with sunlight readable technology and capacitive multi-touch display, for effective operation in the rain and while wearing gloves. An optional active digitizer with stylus is also available for fast, accurate note taking and data entry in heavy rain and/or extremely low temperatures.

Highly configurable connectivity and battery options

The next generation ZX10 includes dual SIM technology (Nano SIM + eSIM) for optimal mobile network coverage, while WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and optional dedicated dual-band GPS offer rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities. For those with more extensive data collection and communication needs, the device can be configured with 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6, Near Field Communication (NFC) (non-payment) and a barcode reader.

The ZX10 features a hot-swappable dual-battery design that supports full-shift operation without downtime or delays. It can also be configured with a single battery for customers who wish to mount the device on forklifts or other vehicles.

Optional high-capacity Li-ion battery pack are available for those who require longer battery life.

The lightest 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet on the market

Like all Getac devices, the ZX10 is built rugged from the ground up to thrive in challenging environments. MIL-STD-810H

certification,

IP66 certification

and 6ft drop resistance

ensures it can stand up to the rigours of intensive field work, while an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C / -20°F to 145°F provides further peace of mind in adverse weather conditions and extreme operational scenarios. Despite these comprehensive fully rugged credentials, the ZX10 weighs just starting from 906 grams, making it the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market1.

Intuitive Android operating system

The next generation ZX10 is powered by the intuitive Android operating system (Android 13 is installed as standard), for incredible versatility and ease of use. It is also verified as an Android Enterprise Recommended rugged device, meeting all the specifications and requirements of Google's rigorous testing process. This means it will receive full security updates every 90 days for five years after the launch date, along with regular patches and feature enhancements over this period. Getac is also committed to supporting a minimum of three Android OS versions for each product generation, futureproofing the ZX10 and ensuring an exceptional Android experience at all times.

Compatible with Getac's Essentials Suite software solutions

The next generation ZX10 is fully compatible with Getac's Essentials Suite – a comprehensive collection of powerful software solutions designed to help

organisations

overcome operational challenges

and enhance field worker efficiency. This includes innovative new apps such as Getac Management , Getac Monitoring , OEMConfig and Driving Safety 2.

"For field-based professionals, device weight can have a significant impact on productivity, particularly when carrying and/or operating it for extended periods of time," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Not only is the next generation ZX10 the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market, but its powerful combination of AI-ready performance, extensive configurability, fully rugged reliability, and intuitive Android OS makes it one of the most versatile as well."

The next generation ZX10 is available now. For more information, please visit

To learn more about Getac's Essential Suite, please visit

Based on its weight when configured with one standard capacity battery. Status updated as of January 14, 2025; to the best of our knowledge, this product is the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet.Getac Management, Getac Monitoring, OEMConfig and Driving Safety for ZX10 will be released in April 2025

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation

is a global leader

in

AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software,

body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's

solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments.

Today, Getac serves customers in over

100

countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

Getac was recently recognized

as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies"

for 2024. For more information,

visit:

Participate in

the

href="blog/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Getac Industry blo

or follow the

company

on

LinkedIn

and

YouTube .



Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED