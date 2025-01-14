TEAMSTERS AT US FOODS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Over 170 Drivers Represented by Local 853 Demand Fair Contract, Prepare to Fight



LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at US Foods in Livermore, Calif., represented by Teamsters Local 853, have overwhelmingly authorized a strike. The more than 170 workers are demanding US Foods bargain in good faith and deliver a fair collective bargaining agreement.

"We're fighting for fair wages, quality care, and a strong first union contract that provides the protections and job security we deserve," said Arcadio Alaniz, a driver at US Foods and a member of Local 853. "Management's refusal to take bargaining seriously has brought us to this point. We want to be heard and recognized for the value we create every day."

The drivers joined the Teamsters last year, but US Foods has consistently delayed the bargaining process. The strike authorization vote comes as a direct result of the company's failure to bargain in good faith and its surface bargaining tactics.

"We're committed to reaching an agreement, but US Foods has shown little willingness to negotiate in good faith," said Ray Torres, Vice President of Local 853. "If the company continues to disregard our members at the bargaining table, we'll have no choice but to strike."

The Teamsters represent over 5,500 US Foods workers nationwide. Last year, US Foods' refusal to negotiate in good faith and its unfair labor practices led to a major labor dispute with Teamsters Local 705 in Chicago. The three-week strike saw picket lines extended across the country and resulted in an industry-leading contract that delivered significant gains in wages, health care, pension, safety, and other benefits.

"US Foods needs to learn from the past. We will hold this company accountable," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "If they refuse to negotiate seriously with Local 853, they'll face the consequences. Our members are ready, and we will win the strong first contract they deserve."



