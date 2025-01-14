Sunstone Introduces The New Opera: All-In-One Cutting-Milling-Engraving Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunstone Engineering, developer of advanced micro welding technology, introduced the Opera, an innovative, all-in-one cutting-milling-engraving solution.

- Jonathan YoungPAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstone Engineering, developer of advanced micro welding technology, introduced the Opera, an innovative, all-in-one cutting-milling-engraving solution.The Opera revolutionizes jewelry craftsmanship by combining laser engraving , cutting, and CNC milling into a single, versatile machine. The unique integration streamlines workflows, enabling jewelers to perform cutting, engraving, marking, burnishing, and diamond-cut effects with exceptional precision and efficiency.Designed for ease of use, the Opera includes advanced software with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, plus a comprehensive design library, catering to all skill levels. Complete with essential accessories like a rotary device and rotating vise, the Opera empowers designers to create intricate, high-quality designs while maximizing creativity and productivity.“For our customers who are creators, whether in the jewelry or general industrial space, the Opera significantly broadens their creative horizon,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC.“The Opera opens doors for small and mid-size shops: Its price creates an opportunity for designers to purchase a CNC mill and a laser engraver at a huge savings. With the Opera, designers can save time by completing a workpiece with one machine and in one single operation. Designers can now profitably create and sell new products in new markets thanks to the efficiencies and cost savings the Opera delivers.”With the Opera, designers will save time and money by using only one machine to accomplish tasks usually accomplished using two different machines. With its CNC-laser engraver combination, the Opera optimizes time, allowing designers to complete workpieces faster. A compact design requires less space on the workshop floor.Development of the Opera extended the idea of combining two essential machines into the Opera's physical layout and controlling software. Design engineers integrated into the Opera design specific space for every tool required to operate the machine, which contributes to a higher level of organization and efficiency.The Opera is controlled by custom-developed software with a user interface described as intuitive and easy to use. The Opera Easy Creator, as the application is called, provides complete control over laser engraving and milling as well as an expansive library of ready-made templates that quicken the creation process even further.The Opera includes a rotary vise that makes engraving on rings or other rounded surfaces simple to accomplish. Manufactured in Italy, the Opera is surprisingly affordable with an MSRP starting at USD $19,000 and backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.About Sunstone EngineeringSunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world's bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit or call 801-658-0015.

