UK Treasury Minister Resigns Over Pressure From Anti-Corruption Investigation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- UK Treasury Tulip Siddiq has resigned after growing pressure over an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh, British reported on Tuesday.

The Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate had referred herself to Sir Keir Starmer's standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, but insisted she has done nothing wrong.

She said that whilst Sir Laurie found she had not breached ministerial rules, it was "clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of government."

Labour MP Emma Reynolds has been appointed the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Siddiq, whose ministerial role included tackling corruption in UK financial markets, was named last month in an investigation into claims her family embezzled up to آ£3.9bn from infrastructure spending in Bangladesh.

Her aunt is the former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, head of the Awami League, who fled into exile after being deposed last year.

Siddiq has also come under intense scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt's allies.

The MP insists she has done nothing wrong, but the prime minister has faced calls from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to sack her as a minister. (end)

