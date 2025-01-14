Georgia Tech Introduces Distinguished Lecture Series To Honor Prof. Sham Navathe's Trailblazing Academic Career

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Tech has unveiled a new chapter in its academic history by launching The Shamkant B. Navathe Distinguished Lecture Series, a tribute to the visionary educator whose innovative work has shaped the landscape of computer science for over five decades. This special event, which included a celebratory luncheon and the announcement of his induction into the College of Computing Hall of Fame, recognized Prof. Navathe's 34 years of impactful service at Georgia Tech and his global influence on research and education in database systems."I am deeply touched by the recognition and gratitude shown today," Prof. Navathe said during the ceremony. "My time at Georgia Tech has been enriched by exceptional colleagues, and though I've aged in years, my enthusiasm for learning remains undiminished. It's an honor to be part of such a dynamic academic community."Prof. Navathe is acclaimed worldwide for his pioneering achievements in database systems. His seminal textbook, Fundamentals of Database Systems, first published in 1989 and now in its seventh edition, is considered a cornerstone in computer science education. Available in 12 languages, the book has guided the education of countless students globally and remains an essential academic resource.The celebration also highlighted the contributions of Prof. Navathe's family. His son, Dr. Amol Navathe, an expert in healthcare policy and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, delivered a compelling lecture on the intersection of health policy and technology. Dr. Amol, vice chair of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission advising U.S. Congress, shared insights on enhancing healthcare systems and ensuring equity in algorithmic risk assessments.Prof. Navathe's daughter, Dr. Manisha Panchal, a leading pediatrician based in the San Francisco Bay Area, reflected on her father's influence on her personal and professional development. "My father has always been more than a scholar-he's been a mentor whose values of curiosity and perseverance continue to shape my own journey," she shared.In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Prof. Navathe expressed gratitude to his wife, Mrs. Aruna Navathe, a pediatric nutritionist with three decades of service at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "Much of my success is owed to Aruna's unwavering support," he noted. "Her dedication made it possible for me to write a 1,200-page textbook while raising two young children."Now transitioning to Professor Emeritus status in the College of Computing, Prof. Navathe will continue to offer guidance as an advisor, fostering innovation and supporting the next wave of academic talent.This milestone event not only celebrated Prof. Navathe's extraordinary career but also highlighted his enduring contributions to database systems, bioinformatics, healthcare, and education. His work has left a profound legacy, inspiring generations of students, scholars, and colleagues worldwide.

