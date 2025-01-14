Allyson Mancini Selected As Top COO Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allyson Mancini honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will honor her at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allyson Mancini, Chief Operating Officer at The Digger Girl Co., was recently selected as Top COO of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Mancini has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Mancini is the COO of The Gold Digger Girl Co., an expert social media marketing company where they teach female entrepreneurs how to show up authentically on social media with attraction marketing and implement systems and strategies to scale their businesses. She started as the Operations and HR Director and was then promoted to Director of Operations before her most recent promotion of Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Mancini brings a wealth of experience in organizational management and operational strategy. Passionate about efficiency and productivity, she excels in creating systems and processes that drive business success. She is also co-author to the book #WorkWife Chronicles.Ms. Mancini's areas of expertise include but are not limited to customer service, sales, team building, marketing, leadership, and public speaking.Prior to her career, Ms. Mancini graduated from Northwood University with a B.A. in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing and Marketing Management.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Mancini has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top COO of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Mancini for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Ms. Mancini attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: / andAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.