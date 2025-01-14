Dublin Literary Award: LJ Pemberton's Debut Novel, Published By Independent Press Malarkey Books, On Longlist For €100,000 Prize

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nominations for the prize came from 83 libraries in 34 countries, across Africa, Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. This year's longlist

features work from celebrated authors including Percival Everett, Colm Tóibín, Hilary Leichter, Justin Torres, and others, alongside 16 debuts and 26 novels in translation. The Award is a Dublin City Council initiative, and the prize is entirely funded by Dublin City Council.

Announcing the longlist, Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blaine said, "For over 30 years The Dublin Literary Award has connected readers through the best of fiction from around the world. I am delighted to see that this year's longlist continues to reflect the breadth of imagination we associate with the award, showcasing cultures, traditions and unique perspectives."

The nomination for Still Alive , a novel that renders the much-maligned adult millennial experience with affection and profundity, comes from the D.C. Public Library in Washington, D.C. Of the novel, they said "This is solidly one of the best books I've read in a long time. Pemberton is magic with words. She explores what it means to be an elder Millennial queer in a world that offers only disappointments. There are certainly many coming-of-age books, but Pemberton captures moments in time 15 to 20 years ago that speak to specifically today. She is a voice of her generation."

Still Alive

is available for purchase here .

The Dublin Literary Award shortlist will be unveiled on March 25, and the winner will be announced on May 22 as part of the International Literature Festival in Dublin.

LJ Pemberton's essays, poetry, and award-winning stories have been featured in The Baffler, Exacting Clam, Los Angeles Review, Northwest Review, and elsewhere. She holds a BA from Reed College and an MFA from Columbia University. Decatur, Illinois is her chosen home.

To read the complete 2025 Dublin Literary Award longlist, click here .

About Malarkey Books

Malarkey Books is a small, independent press based in Joplin, Missouri. Founded by Alan Good, the press's mission is simple: publish good books.

