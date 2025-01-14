HPN Global Expands Canadian Presence With Paula Seibezzi As Regional Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paula Seibezzi Regional Vice President, HPN Global Canada

Performance Powered by Passion

HPN Global appoints Paula Seibezzi as Regional VP, Canada, enhancing growth with 20+ years of hospitality expertise and strong relationships.

- Paula SeibezziSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HPN Global, a leading provider of worldwide event services, continues to expand its footprint with the appointment of Paula Seibezzi as Regional Vice President, Canada, effective February 1st. Based in Toronto, Paula will leverage her extensive industry relationships to strengthen the company's client base and further develop HPN Global's portfolio across North America and beyond.With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including a distinguished career with Marriott International, Paula's expertise spans both property-level operations and Marriott's Global Sales Organization. Her proven ability to build lasting relationships and deliver customized event solutions will be a key asset as HPN Global enhances its presence in the Canadian market-an area rich with potential for growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Paula to the HPN Global team,” said Bill Kilburg, CEO of HPN Global .“Her exceptional experience and deep industry connections will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our services globally. Paula's leadership will help us strengthen partnerships and drive greater success for our clients.”Paula Seibezzi expressed her enthusiasm for the role: "I am excited to join HPN Global and collaborate with such a talented, driven, and passionate team. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to contribute to a company that is reshaping the way the hospitality and event planning industries interact. Through the strong relationships we build with hotels and venues, combined with our company's buying power, we are able to provide our clients with both significant savings and exceptional experiences. With over 20 years of experience, most recently with Marriott Global Sales, I am eager to bring my deep understanding of the hotel industry, my expertise in navigating complex negotiations, and my relationship-building skills to help drive even greater success for our clients and expand our presence in Canada."HPN is a global event management company with a strong foundation built on client and industry relationships. When we say“Relationships Matter”, we live and breathe it through our commitment to service, transparency and partnerships.

Desi Whitney

HPN Global

+1 480-998-9770

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.