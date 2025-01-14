U.S. ALCOHOL POLICY ALLIANCE CALLS FOR REDUCED ALCOHOL INTAKE IN DIETARY GUIDELINES FOR AMERICANS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "When the DGAs were revised five years ago, scientific recommendations to reduce the alcohol consumption amounts were ignored," says USAPA Board Chair Tiffany Hall. "The data released today underscores the concentrated effort of the alcohol to make billions by keeping Americans drinking at levels that put their lives at risk."

The fact that any amount of alcohol is harmful to your can no longer be ignored.

In Washington, the $2.5 billion alcohol industry spends more than $45 million on lobbying and has over 300 lobbyists working tirelessly to make sure the DGAs go unchanged and their profits don't fall. Late last year, USAPA hired its first alcohol policy lobbyist - one of very few focused on reducing alcohol-related harms - to create a healthier nation with lower financial impacts on the United States healthcare system.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Agriculture's (USDA) joint report, called the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), is updated every five years and provides advice on what to eat and drink. Current guidance calls for limiting men to two daily alcoholic drinks or fewer and, for women, one daily alcoholic drink or fewer. The DGAs define "one drink" as 12 ounces of beer (five percent alcohol), five ounces of wine (12 percent alcohol), or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits (40 percent alcohol).

In a report released today , the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking (ICCPUD) finds that drinking more than six to nine drinks per week - which is within the range of the current DGAs - begins to significantly raise the risk of alcohol-related death and cancer for both men and women. Even small amounts of alcohol increase cancer risk, with women facing a higher risk than men for the same level of drinking.

"Science tells us there are significant health risks associated with consuming alcohol at the amounts currently advised in the DGAs - in fact, for men, it's particularly deadly," adds Hall. "The ICCPUD report highlights the critical need to reduce alcohol harms by properly informing the public of the health risks of consuming alcohol. Combined with the Surgeon General's recent advisory on alcohol and cancer risk , the evidence is clear and indisputable. The fact that any amount of alcohol is harmful to your health can no longer be ignored."

Alcohol Decreases Life Expectancy : The risk of dying prematurely (before the age of 70) increases from 1 in 1,000 when consuming roughly three drinks per week to 1 in 100 when consuming roughly nine drinks per week.

Alcohol Causes Cancer : Even consuming low amounts of alcohol (three drinks per week) increases the risk of cancer. For men, alcohol caused 6.6 per 1,000 cancer diagnoses; for women, alcohol caused 7.9 per 1,000 cancer diagnoses. Alcohol Impacts Women : Women are two to three times more likely to develop alcohol-related cancers than men - even when drinking at the same level. Per 1,000 cancer diagnoses, alcohol accounts for 8.2 cases for men and 19.5 cases for women (when drinking seven drinks per week). When drinking increased to 21 drinks per week, the disparities jumped to 22.6 and 66.9 per 1,000 cancer diagnoses for men and women, respectively.

USAPA is calling on the public to contact Congress to support the work of the ICCPUD.

The public is also invited to provide comments on the report to inform the DGA review process.

