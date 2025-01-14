From Local Roots To Global Reach: Mental And Health Awareness Thanks Our Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mental and Health Awareness is a leader in connecting individuals, families, and professionals with resources, recovery, and treatment opportunities for PreTeens, Teens, and Young Adults.Our partners, located across the United States, represent a comprehensive continuum of care-from assessment and stabilization to addiction and mental health services offered both in-home and in structured environments, including learning support in specialized boarding schools, local Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), residential treatment options (short- and long-term), and diverse recovery support services.Many of our partners have been with us since 2013, with most joining our network by 2018. We sincerely appreciate each of our partners and value their vital support to families, individuals, and professionals.Our collaborative efforts align with the core values of Mental and Health Awareness.By joining our platform, our partners reinforce the crucial message of ensuring accessible, transparent, and quality care for individuals seeking tailored support at every level of need.'We are deeply grateful to our partners who share our commitment to improving outcomes for those navigating mental health challenges and dual diagnoses,' said Dr. Doré Frances, PhD, founder of Mental and Health Awareness. 'As we expand across local, national, and international care networks, our mission remains to equip individuals and families with trusted information and resources to find the best possible care for their unique situations.'With a growing network of dedicated partners, Mental and Health Awareness is enhancing its reach in the recovery and treatment landscape, empowering families with transparency and ethical care choices. As we look ahead to 2025, we invite additional partners who share our values to join us in evolving the platform and strengthening this vital resource.For inquiries or more information, please contact Doré Frances at ... or call 720-258-5577.

