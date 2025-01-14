Novastar Ventures Backs The Growth Of Sistema.Bio In Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Sistema ( ), a global leader in the delivery of biogas technology, financing, and services for family farmers worldwide, announces Novastar Ventures ( ) as its newest investor. Novastar has joined Sistema's recent internal financing round of USD 7.75 million with a USD 3.5 million investment. This will accelerate Sistema's expansion into new African markets, new agricultural and products and its overall growth.“Novastar Ventures' strengthens Sistema's mission to empower low-resourced farmers with sustainable solutions that drive economic growth, climate resilience, and regenerative agriculture. Together, we are scaling impactful technologies that benefit both people and the planet,” said Joyce Cacho, Board Chairman of Sistema.



Steve Beck, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Novastar, said:“Sistema's innovative technology and financing empowers family farmers to transform farm waste into renewable energy and fertilizer. This unlocks economic, health, and productivity benefits for farmers, building their resilience to climate change while reducing substantial greenhouse gas emissions. Sistema is the first investment from our third fund, the Novastar Ventures Africa People and Planet Fund III (NVIII), which invests in transformative businesses that align the economic interests of Africa's growing population with planet-positive technologies. We are excited to partner with Sistema at this inflection point, as the company unlocks carbon markets to accelerate growth and serve more farmers with the tools to build resilient, productive, and sustainable agricultural systems.”



Sistema's innovative biogas systems and digital ( ) MRV (Digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) technology align well with Novastar's mission to partner with bold entrepreneurs building businesses in Africa that create lasting value for the many, not just the few, for both people and the planet-for good.



“We have known the Novastar team for some time and are excited to welcome them now to Sistema's family of investors,” said Alex Eaton, CEO and Co-founder of Sistema.“Their investment bolsters our ambition to scale our services across Africa, empowering even more farmers with impactful solutions. It also reinforces our commitment to climate action as we work toward achieving a 1% reduction in annual global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.”



Combined with Novastar's investment, Sistema has raised a total financing of USD 18.5 million in 2024 ( ), with a focus on regional geographic growth and adding new products. This funding will also help address the global demand for renewable energy, promote regenerative agricultural solutions, and support carbon emission reduction projects. This funding also sets the stage for Sistema's anticipated Series C round, allowing the company to continue its leadership in biogas technology while advancing its mission to support smallholder farmers worldwide.



About Sistema:

Sistema is a social enterprise platform dedicated to empowering family farmers by providing access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing. These solutions address critical challenges related to poverty, food security, and climate change. They manufacture and distribute high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer. Working together with farmers worldwide, Sistema delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration and climate change adaptation programs backed by Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) supported with IoT. Sistema works with family farmers all over the world to reduce their carbon footprint, make them more productive and more efficient and create a healthier sustainable environment on their farms.



About Novastar Ventures:

With more than a decade of experience, Novastar is one of the first and largest global VCs investing in Africa, with over $260 million of assets under management.



Leveraging local insights and networks, Novastar partners with bold entrepreneurs building businesses in Africa with the potential to transform markets and sectors and create inclusive value for people and the planet – for good.



Our funds' portfolio companies have created lasting social value for over 70 million everyday consumers, producers and employees, while generating significant environmental value – removing and avoiding greenhouse gases, improving soil health and enhancing biodiversity.



Visit or follow us on LinkedIn to find out more.