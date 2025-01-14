China-Grenada Economic, Trade And Investment Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Remarks by Prime Dickon Mitchell

T oday, we come together to celebrate a significant milestone in the history of our two nations : twenty years of enduring friendship, mutual respect, and productive relations between Grenada and the People's Republic of China. This occasion goes beyond merely marking the passage of time; it serves as a testament to the strength and depth of our partnership. It is a moment to reflect on our shared journey, the achievements we have realized together, and the promising future that lies ahead.

A legacy of cooperation

Over the past two decades, Grenada and China have built a robust partnership rooted in shared values and aspirations, marked by mutual respect and collaborative development. This forum is a crucial platform to foster dialogue and advance our common goal of economic growth that benefits our citizens. While the path to development can be challenging, as demonstrated by the setbacks we faced after Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, we remain optimistic about the future.

Observing China's progress inspires us, yet we recognize the ongoing challenges we must tackle together, such as climate change, equitable healthcare, and digital accessibility in both urban and rural areas. I am confident in China's commitment to these issues and its potential to drive meaningful change. Our partnership has already achieved significant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, cultural exchange, and technology, exemplifying how smaller nations like Grenada can thrive alongside larger economies like China, paving the way for mutual prosperity.

Opportunities for investment

Grenada is more than just a tropical paradise; it is a nation brimming with untapped potential, eager to partner with visionary investors who share our aspirations for economic growth, sustainable development, and shared prosperity. Strategically situated in the heart of the Caribbean, Grenada stands as an exceptional destination for international investment. I would like to emphasize the unique opportunities available here that can pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships, strengthening the bonds of cooperation between our countries. My government is steadfast in its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that not only attracts foreign investment but also champions sustainable development. We recognize that the cornerstone of a thriving future lies in people-centered development, and together, we can unlock the transformative potential of Grenada for generations to come.

Strategic sectors for investment

Tourism and hospitality

Grenada is renowned as the“Isle of Spice,” a title that reflects our rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant traditions. Our tourism sector is a cornerstone of the economy, welcoming visitors from across the globe. Opportunities abound to invest in luxury resorts, eco-tourism ventures, and wellness retreats and related auxiliary tourism support services

Health and wellness

Grenada is poised to position itself as a leading destination for health, wellness, and sustainable development within the Caribbean and globally. The centerpiece of this vision is Project Polaris, an 84-acre, state-of-the-art medical village located in St. David's. This health campus will offer world-class healthcare access to all Grenadians and visitors alike, while simultaneously positioning Grenada as a regional hub for medical tourism and research

Collaboration on medical tourism and tele-medicine partnerships not only improve healthcare services in Grenada but also foster opportunities for Chinese healthcare practitioners and promote critical knowledge transfer

Agriculture and agro-processing

Alongside this transformation in healthcare, Grenada is committed to the broader goals of sustainable development, promoting wellness as a lifestyle and demonstrating how agriculture and health intersect to foster a healthier, prosperous future.

Grenada's fertile soil produces world-class spices, cocoa, and nutmeg, commodities for which we are globally recognized and are renowned for their health benefits.

There are diverse opportunities for modernizing agro-processing capabilities and producing value-added products that meet the demands of international markets. The related promotion of sustainable farming practices and the development of medical agro-processing industries, which produce health-related products from local products are also key areas of opportunity.

Renewable energy

involvement includes renewable energy projects such as solar power installations and the construction of energy-efficient infrastructure. These projects aim to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels and support its energy sustainability goals is committed to transitioning to renewable energy sources. We invite investors to participate in solar, wind, and geothermal energy projects. Leveraging expertise in this sector will not only reduce Grenada's carbon footprint but also create long-term benefits for both nations.

Infrastructure development

China has been a key partner in various large scale infrastructure projects in Grenada such as the Athletic Stadium, Cricket Stadium, Maurice Bishop International Airport Expansion, Housing and various other projects.

My government is pursuing a range of infrastructural enhancement projects in various sectors including our ports, hospitals and roads and welcomes opportunities for exploring public-private partnership in these transformative areas.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has evolved into an essential catalyst for transformation and economic development, especially for small island developing states like Grenada. It plays a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing education, central to our objectives of economic diversification and national growth. My government is committed to partnering with international allies to invest in this vital sector, focusing on initiatives that improve infrastructure, education, and business development.

ICT platforms enable Grenadian businesses to reach global markets, creating new income opportunities. We are dedicated to equipping the private sector to thrive in the digital economy, promoting the growth of tech startups and cultivating an innovation ecosystem in fintech, e-commerce, software development, and digital marketing. By harnessing the potential of ICT, we aim for sustainable growth and prosperity in Grenada. We seek partnerships to advance our ICT infrastructure, establish tech hubs, and incentivize innovation in key industries like agriculture, energy, and education, as we aspire to lead the Caribbean's digital revolution.

Education / research and development

We invite Chinese companies to consider investing in Grenada, home to prestigious institutions like St George's University and T.A. Marryshow Community College. With the rise of digital education, Grenada offers exciting opportunities in e-learning solutions, including innovative digital tools and remote courses that can position the nation as a key hub for education in the Caribbean. Establishing partnerships with recognized online universities to deliver accredited programs locally can enhance access to education, particularly for students in rural areas.

By investing in Grenada's e-learning sector, you can meet the growing demand for quality education and empower the region's youth, helping to shape a transformative future for education in Grenada and the Caribbean.

Strengthening partnership

We wish the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) continued success and the beginning of a fruitful relationship, along with our best wishes for the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake. Grenada is fully committed to creating an enabling environment for investment, with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation serving as a one-stop shop for investors.

Their dedicated team is ready to assist in navigating the regulatory landscape and identifying the best investment opportunities tailored to specific interests. The relationship between Grenada and China is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations, and the success of our bilateral partnership serves as a foundation for even greater collaboration in the future. Together, let us seize this opportunity to build bridges between our nations and create a legacy of prosperity for generations to come.

