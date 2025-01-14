Shape Software And Lightspeed Voice Announce Strategic Integration To Revolutionize Sales And Communication Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shape Software and Lightspeed Voice have announced a strategic partnership that integrates Shape's CRM with Lightspeed's VoIP services.

- Scott Payne, Chief Growth Officer of Shape SoftwareIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shape Software , a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and solutions, and Lightspeed Voice , a premier provider of VoIP and AI call services, are excited to announce a powerful new integration designed to streamline communications and supercharge sales efforts for businesses.This strategic partnership brings together Shape Software's robust CRM platform with Lightspeed Voice's innovative VoIP services, creating a seamless workflow that enhances communication, optimizes customer interactions, and boosts sales performance.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:Automated Call Logging & Tracking: Every call made through Lightspeed Voice is automatically logged in Shape Software's CRM. This eliminates the need for manual entry and ensures businesses have a complete record of their customer interactions.Click-to-Call Functionality: Users can now initiate calls directly from Shape Software's CRM interface using Lightspeed Voice's one-click call feature, saving time and improving productivity.Enhanced Customer Experience: By integrating Lightspeed Voice's superior call quality and reliability with Shape Software's CRM, businesses can provide a more responsive and personalized experience for their customers.Improving Sales Efficiency & Driving GrowthThis integration is set to empower sales teams by simplifying the communication process and providing more visibility into customer relationships. With automated workflows and unified data, businesses will be able to make informed decisions faster, enhance team collaboration, and ultimately close deals more efficiently.“We're thrilled to partner with Lightspeed Voice to deliver a seamless communication solution for our users,” said Scott Payne, Chief Growth Officer of Shape Software.“This integration allows sales teams to stay connected with customers while managing everything from one platform, driving growth and enhancing operational efficiency.”“Lightspeed Voice has always been focused on providing the best communication solutions for businesses,” added Joel Poythress, CRO of Lightspeed Voice.“By partnering with Shape Software, we're offering an even more powerful tool that integrates the strength of a leading CRM with our innovative AI technology, creating a winning combination for businesses that rely on both communication and automation to succeed.”About Shape SoftwareShape Software is a leading provider of cloud-based CRM and business automation solutions. Designed to help companies optimize their sales processes, Shape Software's platform offers tools for managing leads, automating marketing efforts, and improving customer engagement.For more information, visit .About Lightspeed VoiceLightspeed Voice provides cutting-edge VoIP services and communication tools for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering high-quality calls, reliable service, and innovative features, Lightspeed Voice helps businesses stay connected and operate efficiently.For more information, visit .Media Contacts:Alexis SnowbargerMarketing & Sales Specialist, Lightspeed Voice...

Katherine Campbell

Chief Marketing Officer, Shape Software

...

Legal Disclaimer:

