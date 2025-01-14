Vinfuture Prize Officially Opens Call For Nominations For The 2025 Season Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 - VinFuture Prize announces the launch of its 2025 season and officially opens nominations until 2:00 p.m. on April 17, 2025 (Vietnam time, GMT+7). After 4 seasons, the Prize has seen nearly a threefold increase in nominations, from 599 projects in its inaugural year to 1,469 projects in the most recent 2024 season.





The VinFuture Prize has established its ability to identify and honor groundbreaking scientific research with global impact, standing alongside other long-established and prestigious awards worldwide. Photo: VinFuture.

Inventions and scientific-technological solutions eligible for consideration in 5th season of VinFuture Prize must fully meet the nomination criteria and be nominated by reputable organizations and individuals in science and technology worldwide.



Nominated projects undergo a thorough evaluation process conducted by the VinFuture Prize Pre-Screening Committee and the Prize Council, comprising esteemed scientists and leading global experts who have been honored with prestigious awards such as Nobel Prize, A.M. Turing Award, Millennium Technology Prize, etc. The evaluation process is expected to conclude in September 2025 and the 2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony is scheduled to take place on the evening of December 6, 2025.



The nomination period for the 2025 VinFuture Prize will close at 2:00 PM on April 17, 2025 (Vietnam time, GMT+7). Nominations submitted after this deadline will be automatically carried over for consideration in the 2026 season.



To provide information to nominating partners, the VinFuture Foundation will host two online seminars in the first quarter of 2025, featuring representatives from the Prize Council, the Pre-Screening Committee and VinFuture Prize Laureates.



In addition to organizing the annual prize, the VinFuture Foundation plans to implement various highlight science-connection activities in 2025 to mark its 5th anniversary. Accordingly, VinFuture Foundation will expand the InnovaConnect scientific program for all institutes, universities, and research organizations nationwide that wish to establish connections with the leading scientists and experts worldwide. The program aims to foster practical cooperation and sustainable development in the field of science and technology.



The Foundation will further strengthen its collaboration with international partners to organize InnovaTalk webinars, reaffirming its role as a bridge for global scientific knowledge exchange and sharing, as well as the mission to identify and promote groundbreaking solutions worldwide.



At the same time, VinFuture will continue the Top Nominators Recognition program for scientists who have made invaluable contributions to identifying and nominating impactful technological innovations and solutions for the VinFuture Prize 2025. This initiative also serves as an opportunity to foster greater collaboration in the development of science and technology in Vietnam.



Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, FRS, Chair of VinFuture Prize Council, shares: "After four years, the VinFuture Prize has consistently demonstrated its ability to identify groundbreaking scientific research with global impact, sharing the same vision with world-renowned, prestigious awards. A testament to this is the fact that five VinFuture Prize Laureates subsequently honored with the prestigious Nobel Prize. I am very proud that this year, the Prize's recognition has extended beyond academia, honoring industry leaders like the CEO of NVIDIA, reinforcing the critical link between fundamental research and its practical applications in propelling the AI revolution and driving scientific and technological progress forward. As the fifth Prize cycle commences, I eagerly anticipate the new innovative projects and diverse nominations for the 2025 VinFuture Prize."



The fourth season of VinFuture Prize has just concluded, garnering strong support from the global scientific and technological community with 1,469 high-quality nominations from scientists across all five continents. This season left a lasting impression and achieved significant success by expanding the scale of activities to connect and inspire the domestic scientific community.



With four successful seasons and convincing award results, the VinFuture Prize has demonstrated its fair and comprehensive evaluation criteria, emphasizing diversity and its mission of serving humanity, creating positive impacts and improving the lives of billions worldwide. Notably, the recognition of many VinFuture Prize Laureates at prestigious international awards such as the Nobel Prize, Breakthrough Prize, and Tang Prize highlights VinFuture's foresight in identifying groundbreaking works with global influence.













