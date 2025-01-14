Copa Airlines Expects To Generate Three Thousand New Jobs In 5 Years

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron announced that the airline expects to create 3,000 direct jobs in the coming years, with an indirect impact that could increase another 30,000 additional jobs in the country. According to Heilbron, the government's strategic plan aims to attract one million additional tourists per year over the next five years.“This is an objective and achievable goal,” he said. Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron is pictured below.

MENAFN14012025000218011062ID1109090006