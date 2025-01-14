Sunsure Energy Secures Rs 416 Cr For Maharashtra Solar Park Project

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 14 (KNN) Sunsure has obtained Rs 416.35 crore in long-term debt financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited to develop a 150 MWp open-access solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra.



The first phase of the facility is already operational, delivering clean energy to major industrial consumers in the state, with complete commissioning anticipated by March 2025.

The project, being developed through multiple Special Purpose Vehicles, has secured long-term Power Purchase Agreements with prominent industrial clients including Sandoz, KSB, Olon, Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Brothers, Wonder Cement, Lupin, and Emcure.



Once fully operational, the solar park is expected to offset approximately 163,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, supporting the industrial sector's transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Sunsure Energy, emphasised that the financing would accelerate their portfolio expansion in Maharashtra and strengthen their position in the renewable energy sector.



The project aims to serve diverse commercial and industrial customers across pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and cement industries, contributing to the state's renewable energy objectives and India's 2030 sustainability targets.

Virender Pankaj, CEO of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, noting that the debt solution was specifically structured to accommodate the project's unique requirements across nine SPVs with diverse offtakers.



He expressed confidence in the project's transformative potential and indicated continued support for similar renewable energy initiatives in the future.

(KNN Bureau)



