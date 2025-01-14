PM: Gov't, Private Sector Partners In Economic Modernization Scheme, Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan stressed on Tuesday that the and the private sector are "partners in one enterprise", implementing the economic modernization vision and growth of the national economy.The Prime Minister also said during a meeting with commercial sector representatives, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, that the trade and services sector is a key economic lever, being the largest employer and accounting for two-thirds of the economy.Therefore, it is necessary to enable its growth and expansion to achieve economic modernization vision goals, stressed the prime minister.He tasked the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to hold monthly meetings with ministers, relevant institutions and stakeholders, with "a clear and specific" joint agenda, to find solutions and build on initiatives to serve the national economy."Our role is to find solutions, and this is what we commit to, in a true partnership with the private sector and all relevant entities," he pledged, stressing the government's openness to any proposals to develop and improve the capacity to accomplish projects.The government's strategy is to move on multiple fronts, first of which is the economic modernization scheme, he said, explaining that the government has held consultations with economic sectors since its first week in office, with the aim of setting priorities and requirements to come up with an executive program with clear timelines in 2025.On the second front, communication with the local community in the field, monthly cabinet meetings were held in the governorates in the attendance of elected bodies and representatives of chambers of industry and commerce, to draw up a development model for each governorate.He pointed to incentives offered to such sectors as real estate, vehicles, export profits, tax and customs reconciliations, among others, which, he said, addressed many problems and were an opportunity to evaluate conditions and make sound policies.On regional challenges, the prime minister expressed hope that 2025 will be better and Jordan will overcome the aftermath of regional conditions in the previous years, and the aggression on Gaza will end soon "so that we accelerate aid to our brothers in Gaza, and proceed along a political path to achieve stability and security in the region, and overcome the repercussions on the economy."He also reiterated Jordan's support of the Syrian brothers and respect of their choices, pointing out that joint trade, transport, energy and other technical teams were working on "practical" steps to bolster cooperation between the two countries, stressing the private sector's role in this endeavor.On domestic and foreign investment, the prime minister pointed to key high-value, job-generating projects the government will launch this year in the sectors of water, railways, transport and infrastructure, adding that details will be announced at the right time this year.