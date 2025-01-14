Govcio Secures $97M DHS Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Data Analytics And Program Management Support Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Under this award, GovCIO will provide data analytics, reporting, communications and program management support to assist the multiple units within ERO to enhance data visibility and availability to mission officers to enhance immigration processes. Support will include capacity planning, reporting, data analysis, facility compliance, analysis, quality assurance, process optimization, strategic communications and workforce management.

"This contract award supports DHS and that overall law enforcement community and is a critical component to protecting our national security," said Kristin Gill, President, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services. "Our ICE Business Unit led by This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of our team in safeguarding the integrity of our nation's defenses. We are honored to be entrusted with this important requirement for such a critical mission."

GovCIO will leverage its many years of experience working with ICE and ERO providing IT development and analytics to enhance the current ERO technical infrastructure to build out additional data and capabilities that will enhance ERO's mission outcomes.

"GovCIO is honored to continue supporting ICE's existing and emerging mission objectives," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "This contract allows our team to continue advancing capabilities for the DHS and law enforcement mission users and grow as partners in support of the entire DHS organization."



Visit GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services to learn how this sector provides end-to-end solutions that help Veteran and citizen-centric agencies better deliver on their missions and serve the public.



About GovCIO





GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.



GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.



Let us show you what we can do. Visit for more information.



Media Contact





Jules Patel

Content Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO