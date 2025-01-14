Pinnacol Assurance Achieves Highest Injured Worker Satisfaction Score In Colorado For The 9Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

State data highlights Pinnacol's exceptional care and commitment to Colorado workers

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation insurer, today announced that for the ninth consecutive year, it has earned the highest worker satisfaction score among major carriers in the state. This achievement underscores Pinnacol's unwavering, 110-year dedication to providing exceptional care and support to injured workers throughout their recovery journey.

According to the latest data from the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation (DOWC), Pinnacol has well exceeded the state average for 9 consecutive years and has performed above the 4.0 benchmark during the majority of that time period. Furthermore, Pinnacol's score for Spanish-speaking injured workers exceeds 4.0, demonstrating the company's commitment to serving the needs of Colorado's workers.

"We understand that experiencing a work-related injury or illness can be a vulnerable and stressful time for workers," said John O'Donnell, President and CEO of

Pinnacol Assurance. "At Pinnacol, we recognize that the experience we deliver is a key driver in how a worker navigates their recovery journey. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the top-performing carrier in the state for injured worker satisfaction, and we remain dedicated to removing coverage barriers and strengthening worker access to Pinnacol's compassionate, responsive, and sensitive care to all Coloradans."

Pinnacol's commitment to injured workers extends beyond just satisfaction scores. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to all 35,000 workers it serves each year, including:



Personalized return-to-work programs:

Support and resources to help injured workers safely return to their jobs

Bilingual support:

Dedicated resources and services for Spanish-speaking injured workers. Pinnacol prioritizes inclusive services for Spanish-language workers and has added various specialized support services for Spanish speakers in recent years, including a bilingual support claims team for Spanish-speaking claims, safety representatives, and free training.



Top-rated medical care: Access to a network of high-quality medical providers specializing in work-related injuries. Modernizing communications support for English and Spanish-speaking workers : To better serve both English and Spanish-speaking workers, Pinnacol launched a new SMS communication program. This allows injured workers to connect with their claims representatives easily via text message. Feedback from those using the program has been very positive.

Kenny, a 65-year-old Colorado resident, was installing Wi-Fi at a job site when he missed a step on a ladder and felt a pop in his knee. He was scared, facing medical bills, and wondering how he would pay his rent. But Kenny felt reassured after connecting with his claims representative at Pinnacol. He recently commented , "I have to thank my company for having Pinnacol because they could have had some fly-by-night insurance company that didn't want to do anything. But so far, I'm getting the best treatment. Everything's just been a blessing."

Pinnacol protects over 1 million workers in Colorado. When something happens, we are there to make sure they get the very best care. By prioritizing compassionate care and comprehensive support, Pinnacol is helping injured workers navigate their recovery journey and return to healthy, productive lives.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our customers reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized

apprenticeship program , Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program

and award-winning

diversity, equity and inclusion

work. Pinnacol's team members, culture and services have received numerous awards , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol .

Media contact:

Liz Johnson

Director, Public Relations

720.939.7238 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance

