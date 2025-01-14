Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Flag Off Work To Build 8.21 Lakh Additional Houses For Rural Poor Under PM’S Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Union Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Wednesday allocate an additional target of 8.21 lakh houses to be completed in a time-bound manner under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), according to an official statement.

The Union Cabinet has approved 2 crore additional houses under the new phase of PMAY-G, to be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29, with a outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore.

The PMAY-G scheme has fixed a target of constructing 3.33 crore houses in rural areas, of which 3.23 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.69 crore houses have been completed, the statement said.

A total of Rs 2.37 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries since the scheme's launch.

As part of the technological advancements in the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application in September 2024, utilising AI-based facial recognition for accurate beneficiary identification.

Over 2.5 lakh surveyors have also been trained and oriented for efficient implementation across the country.

The scheme also aims to empower women as 74 per cent of PMAY-G houses are under women's sole or joint ownership.

PMAY-G beneficiaries also benefit from integration with other government schemes such as MGNREGA, SBM-G, SHGs, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PM-Surya Ghar Yojana.

PMAY-G which was launched on April 1, 2016, aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029.

According to the statement, a target of 41,68,046 houses has been for Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY-G scheme of which 41,51,931 houses have been sanctioned and 36,80,620 houses have been completed which works out to 88 per cent of the total.

Based on the Awaas+ 2018 list, 16.42 lakh households in Madhya Pradesh are on the waiting list.

For FY 2024-25, Rs 3,726 crore central assistance has been released to Madhya Pradesh including Rs 2,165 crore on January 7 this year, ensuring swift disbursal of the first instalment to beneficiaries. Upon timely utilisation, an additional Rs 4,934 crore may be released within the fiscal year, the statement added.