Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Garage Door Opener Button Module (DAL-553)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new smart garage door opener module that enables you to open/close the garage door and monitor the garage from anywhere," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Texas, "so I invented the GARAGE EYE. My design would provide added convenience, security, and peace of mind for homeowners."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart garage door controller appliance. In doing so, it offers an easier way to open and close the garage door. It also increases safety and security. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it can be used with existing garage door opener products.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-553, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

