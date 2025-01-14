New Year, New Health Insurance Changes: Buzzrx® Can Help Fill The Gap In Prescription Coverage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter a new year, many Americans may be facing unwelcome changes to their insurance plans, including the removal or reduction of prescription medications from their coverage. With health insurance policies adjusting annually,

BuzzRx , a free prescription savings service that allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their at pharmacies nationwide, is stepping up to help fill the gap by providing access to affordable prescription medications through exclusive discounts at over 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide.

The Start of the Year Brings Health Insurance Changes-and Increased Costs

Each year, millions of Americans experience shifts in their health insurance coverage. One of the most common changes is that their prescription medications may no longer be covered . According to the latest data from the Kaiser Family Foundation , nearly 1 in 5 (approximately 23% ) individuals with private health insurance face interruptions in their prescription drug coverage once their new policy takes effect. These changes can result in out-of-pocket expenses that are financially burdensome and potentially harmful to individuals' health.

"Health insurance companies often update their formularies, dropping certain medications or shifting drugs to higher tiers that are not covered as fully," states Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx. "For those who depend on regular medications, these changes can pose a significant financial hardship. BuzzRx is here to help ease that burden by offering discounted prices on prescriptions, regardless of whether your medication is covered by insurance."

How BuzzRx Can Help You Save on Prescription Medications

BuzzRx offers an affordable and easy way to get the medications you need, even if your insurance no longer covers them. With BuzzRx, users can access exclusive discounts at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, including major chains and independent pharmacies.



No insurance? No problem : BuzzRx provides savings on medications for those without insurance or those whose insurance doesn't cover certain medications.

Instant Savings : BuzzRx can save you up to 80% off on prescriptions immediately. Simply show your BuzzRx coupon for your medication at the pharmacy to receive your discount.

Broad Coverage : BuzzRx offers discounts on a wide range of medications, including generic and brand-name drugs. Simple & Free : Signing up for BuzzRx is quick and free-no hidden fees, no complicated paperwork, and no waiting periods.

In addition, BuzzRx's BeeKind program gives back to four nonprofit partners every time someone saves, ensuring that every discount used can help others in need.

The Impact of Losing Prescription Coverage

Losing coverage for critical medications can have far-reaching consequences. According to a study by the National Public Radio (NPR) , as many as 33% of Americans report not filling prescriptions due to high out-of-pocket costs. When health insurance no longer covers necessary medications, many are forced to make difficult choices between buying medications or paying for other essential needs.

It's easy to start saving with BuzzRx. Simply visit

buzzrx or download the BuzzRx app to sign up for a free BuzzRx account and begin accessing prescription discounts immediately.

About BuzzRx

BuzzRx

is a free prescription discount service that allows users to find the lowest price on their medication instantly at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. The website and free mobile app promote drug transparency by allowing users to compare discounted prices across pharmacy chains, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs and sticker shock at the counter. Since 2021, BuzzRx has helped over 10 million people in the U.S. save up to 80% on their medications, resulting in over $2 billion saved. BuzzRx also supports its nonprofit partners year-round, donating over 10 million. For more information, visit BuzzRx or download the free mobile app on iOS and Android.

