Marvin Washington Joins Leafwell As Advisor, Championing Integrative Health Benefits For Players Unions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafwell , the largest virtual care for medical cannabis and a leader in data-driven cannabis research, today announced former star and Super Bowl XXXIII Champion Marvin Washington has joined the company as an advisor. As part of this initiative, Washington will lead conversations with players' unions to integrate cannabis consultations and treatments into the benefits negotiated through collective bargaining agreements, providing tailored solutions to the unique health challenges faced by and their families.

A former NFL defensive lineman who played for the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos, Washington has long advocated for cannabis reform. In his post-playing career, Washington has raised awareness about the potential of cannabis to address pain management and neurological conditions, including TBI and CTE. As a staunch supporter of social justice initiatives within the cannabis industry, Washington's partnership with Leafwell underscores his dedication to advancing health equity and improving athlete wellness.

"We are excited to have Marvin join Leafwell as an advisor. His leadership and advocacy are game-changers for Leafwell as we expand our mission to include players' unions and redefine how cannabis is viewed in health and wellness," said Leafwell CEO Emily Fisher. "Leafwell's data-driven approach ensures that athletes receive the highest quality care backed by rigorous research and insights."

The NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) recently agreed to adjust the league's substance abuse policy, making it more lenient toward marijuana use.

The changes include increased THC testing threshold and reductions in financial penalties. Players will now face fewer positive tests with the THC threshold rising from 150 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) to 350 ng/ml.

This partnership leverages Leafwell's vast data repository and research capabilities to design integrative benefit plans that provide athletes access to targeted, effective treatments for these conditions.

"Joining Leafwell aligns perfectly with my mission to advocate for the health and well-being of athletes while championing the therapeutic potential of cannabis," said Marvin Washington. "By working with players unions, we can create a health benefits model that not only supports athletes during their careers but also prioritizes their long-term health and quality of life in retirement."

Leafwell's innovative approach combines its extensive telehealth network of over 100 providers across 30 specialties with data-driven insights to craft employer-sponsored health plans that include medical cannabis consultations. Under Washington's guidance, Leafwell aims to engage players' unions and other organizations to expand these benefits to athletes nationwide. For more information, please visit .

About Leafwell

Leafwell is the largest virtual cannabis care clinic, providing patients and dispensaries with a comprehensive suite of telehealth services focused on education, certification, and ongoing support. With a deep commitment to the safe, responsible use of medical cannabis, Leafwell harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology, expert consultation, and a network of trusted partnerships to empower patients and dispensaries alike.

Leafwell does not perform licensed medical practice, nor does it receive compensation on a per-patient basis. Leafwell's technology and management platform does not raise Corporate Practice of Medicine Doctrine (CPOM) regulatory concerns that the healthcare providers' healthcare decisions will be driven or influenced by the desire to generate profit rather than the care of patients, nor that non-licensed individuals or companies will be able to control medical practices and limit provider freedom and earning capacity.

Media Contact: Jordan Bieber, [email protected]



SOURCE Leafwell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED