Smetanin Discusses Defense Cooperation With Japanese Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome.

The meeting took place at a Ukrainian enterprise that manufactures unmanned aerial for the Defence Forces, Ukrinform reports with a reference to the ministry's press service.

At the meeting, Smetanin and Nakagome discussed potential areas of cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and Japan. The minister highlighted the achievements of the Ukrainian defense and identified the main needs to bolster the country's defense capabilities.

“We are grateful for all the assistance provided by Japan since the beginning of the full-scale invasion I am confident that we have the potential for enhanced cooperation. The Ukrainian defense industry is interested in joint projects with Japanese companies, including in the field of equipment and machinery for the modernization of production processes,” the minister said.

In turn, the Japanese ambassador promised to explore the possibility of using Japanese technologies for Ukraine's industrial development.

As reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, to discuss support for Ukrainian industry and new models of cooperation.

