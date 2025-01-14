Michele Tafoya Joins Forces With American Independence Gold: Protecting Wealth, Honoring Heroes

MENAFN - PR Newswire)American Independence is quickly becoming a household name in the precious metals industry. Known for offering, and, this veteran-owned company stands apart not just for its exceptional customer service but for its heartfelt dedication to supporting America's heroes. The company provides unparalleled value to all customers while ensuring those who have sacrificed for our nation receive extra recognition.

As part of its mission, the company is equipped to help individuals across a range of portfolio sizes take control of their financial futures. With tailored strategies and exceptional service, American Independence Gold provides solutions that meet the needs of a diverse clientele looking to protect and grow their wealth responsibly. The company also fosters ongoing relationships through regular, personalized check-ins to ensure clients stay informed and confident about their portfolios.

Giving Back: A Commitment to Veterans and Their Families

What truly sets American Independence Gold apart is its mission-driven approach. The company donates a portion of every purchase to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation , an organization that provides vital support to veterans and their families during challenging times. This partnership represents a powerful token of gratitude, ensuring that those who have served our country receive the help they deserve when they need it most.

"We're thrilled to have Michele Tafoya join us on this journey," said Ryan Derda, VP of American Independence Gold. "Her voice and values align perfectly with our mission to help Americans protect their wealth while giving back to those who've given so much for our freedom." says Alejandro Narvaez, co-founder of American Independence Gold.

A Voice You Can Trust

Michele Tafoya's reputation for honesty and authenticity makes her an ideal partner for American Independence Gold. As someone who has spent decades connecting with millions of Americans, Michele's endorsement serves as a testament to the company's integrity and vision. Together, they aim to inspire trust and action, encouraging individuals to take control of their financial futures while making a meaningful difference.

Join the Movement

With its veteran-first mindset, unwavering support for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and Michele Tafoya's endorsement, American Independence Gold is redefining what it means to build wealth responsibly. This partnership serves as a call to action for all Americans to secure their financial freedom while standing united in gratitude for those who protect it.

For more information about American Independence Gold, visit or call (833) 324-4653 . Together, we can build a brighter future-for you, your family, and our nation's heroes.

About American Independence Gold

Founded on the principles of trust and service, American Independence Gold is a veteran-owned leader in the precious metals industry. With competitive rates, unparalleled customer service, and a mission to give back, the company empowers individuals to protect their wealth while honoring America's bravest.

