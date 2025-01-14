Brave Healer Productions Releases The Second Volume Of 100 Poems And Possibilities For Healing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lead poet Laura Di Franco -

Brave Healer Productions' CEO - said the collection can even be appreciated by those who shy away from the art form. "The poems here aren't meant to have to be analyzed. There's no right answer. There's no test. ... We especially want you to feel the spark of awareness, healing, and transformation when something resonates, and maybe, for the first time in a while, you feel hope. One line can change your life."

Di Franco's poem Awakening is featured.

Awakening

This fear isn't mine.

I looked seven generations behind.

The lightbulb blinded me.

Confusion disappeared.

The very straight line pointed to me.

Fear was stuck

thick-crusted and glued to my heart.

I pried away pieces for years

pulling off huge chunks of flesh

to save myself from the pain.

I discovered octopus powers.

Something brand new grew

whenever the sharks dismembered me.

All I needed was time to heal

awareness to feel

wisdom to recognize the deal

I made with God.

And I knew.

I'll be the one to alchemize the fear

into fuel.

I'll be the one to clear the line.

I'll be the one who alters time.

I floated and breathed.

I noticed crow's wings

illuminated gold on sunrise beams.

I stared into a circle of rainbow spears

shimmering in the sky.

I touched my third eye

and remembered to listen-closely.

It's time to be brave.

There are also poems by Melanie Barnes, M. Princess Best, Trish Brewer, Thais Conte, Jacqueline Diaz, Lyn Veneziano Fry, Stacey M. Gayer, Korinna Zoya Hunter, KaNikki Jakarta, Yantra-ji, K.J. Kaschula, Michol Mae, Pauline McGuirk-Penedo, David D McLeod, Dr. Pamela J. Pine, Jen Potter, Dr. Oliver T. Reid, Rev. Dr. Karen Schuder, Simply Sherri, Tanya Stokes, Nydia Laysa Stone, Dinahsta "Miss Kiane" Thomas, Lulu Trevena, and Emily Atlantis Wolf.

Praise for 100 Poems Vol. 2

"Each author shares their unique medicine in heartfelt support of your journey, and the end-of-chapter prompts serve as a gentle invitation for deeper inquiry.

If you're looking for a beacon of hope to light your path, this book might be just the thing." -

Luisa Lucia , Certified Life Coach, poet, human design specialist

"This collection is part teacher, part therapist, part muse: an exquisite compendium of rich and varied voices shared with humor, depth, irreverence, fierceness, vulnerability, sometimes profound poignancy, and always with an open heart." -

Ana Ramana, poet, spiritual writing teacher, podcaster



About Laura Di Franco and Brave Healer Productions

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals with over 89 Amazon best-selling titles. Among them are Warrior Desire: Love Poems to Inspire Your Fiercely Alive Whole Self and 100 Poems & Possibilities for Healing Volume 1.

Di Franco is a retired physical therapist, 14-time author, third-degree black belt and lifelong poet who enjoys helping people experience what's possible when they share their brave words with the world. Her Brave Healer community has more than 3,000 authors.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found

at .

Contact:

Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653;

[email protected] ;



SOURCE Brave Healer Productions