Ukraine Extends Helping Hand To Moldova While Kremlin Leaves It To Freeze - Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova has not forgotten the fact that Ukraine supports its neighbors in difficult times while the Kremlin leaves them to freeze and tries to a pro-Russian government.

This was stated by Moldovan Foreign Mihai Popsoi at the first ministerial meeting“Ukraine – South-East Europe” in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In these difficult times for the people of Ukraine, they find humanity to support their neighbors. And this is at a time when the Kremlin leaves Moldovan citizens to freeze and uses them as pawns in a geopolitical game, making Moldova suffer, influencing our political development by meddling in our affairs, in order to ultimately impose a pro-Russian government on us and stab Ukraine in the back,” he said.

Popsoi stressed that in these conditions, Ukraine plays the role of a reliable partner and provides a helping hand, which Moldova will always remember.

“We assure you that all citizens of Moldova, even those who are under the influence of Russian propaganda, are beginning to ask and see through the propaganda screen who a true friend of Moldova is, and who does not wish us well,” the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, the first meeting involving Ukraine and the countries of South-East Europe at the ministerial level was held in Kyiv.

Its participants reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, condemned the participation of military personnel of third countries in hostilities against Ukraine, and called on the world to stop any support for Russia.