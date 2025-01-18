Doha International Tour Round 2: Qatar Stars Shine On Day 2 British Sweep In CSI4* 1.50M Class

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 continued on the second day, Friday, at the Longines outdoor and indoor arenas of Al Shaqab (Member, Qatar Foundation) with 6 different rounds for the CSI one-star, two-star and four-star categories, besides an exciting round for Future Riders.

The second round of the Tour has the participation of over 330 local and international riders.

Future Riders stand out

The Future Riders' National Competition - Optimum Time - 0.80m class kicked off thrilling action at the Longines Indoor Arena where Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani excelled once again on his trusted mount Zion II, returning flawless and fastest routine in 60.31 seconds to claim the top podium place.

The second spot was shared by Amna Jassim Al Sumaiti, riding Zorro, and by Hassan Ali Almarhoon on Anyway II. Both the riders clocked a similar 60.37 seconds. Khalifa Khalid M Al Naimi astride Irbal des Marronniers finished third with a time of 59.61 seconds.

Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, Event Director, Doha International Tour, honoured the winners with their prizes.

CSI* title for Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

The CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.10m - Art. 238.2.1 class was bagged by Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who rode grey mare Cassandra 352 with ease and elegance to finish flawless best in 49.36 seconds. Moroccan Achraf Oualla on bay gelding Diamant D Amour was a close second in 49.89 seconds, while Libyan rider Shaheen Abu Green finished third with bay mare Henriette with a time of 50.89 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Abdulrahman Al Kaabi, Member of the Organizing Committee.

Al Kaabi wins CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m class

The following CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m - Art. 238.2.1 class saw a top performance from Qatari rider Hussain Ali M M Al Kaabi, who excelled on bay mare Contenta Della Verdina and clocked 58.1 seconds to claim the top podium place.

Egyptian Naden Asaal, riding bay mare Happy Road, was second in 62.02, while Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan on bay gelding Underline des Marais finished third with a time of 62.4 seconds.

Qatari rider Hussain Ali M M Al Kaabi excelled on bay mare Contenta Della Verdina to claim the top podium place in the CSI*1- 1.2m Class.

The winners of the class were honoured by Abdullah Al Qashouti, Marketing and Communications Manager of Doha International Tour.

Previtali wins in CSI2*

Roberto Previtali of Italy continued his good show in the second round as he claimed the CSI2* - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - GP Qualifier - Art. 238.2.1 title on bay stallion Hachiko, clocking a flawless ride in best time of 57 seconds.

Great Britain's Ellen Whitaker claimed the second place astride bay stallion Quainton X-Rated with a time of 58.08 seconds, while Frenchman Antoine Ermann on bay gelding Pegasus Dawsons Flex was third in 58.33 seconds.

Hamza Al Kuwari, Member of the Organizing Committee, honoured the winners.



Weishaupt excels in CSI2* Immediate Jump Off - 1.35m

Germany's Philipp Weishaupt, also showed his liking for glorious Al Shaqab arena to win the top and third podium places in the CSI2* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.35m - Art. 238.2.2 + 245.3 class. Weishaupt combining superbly with Callao L, a grey gelding, to return the best jump-of time of 33.33 seconds, and rode darkbay gelding Poivre Bleu du Gibet to clock 33.55 secs for the third place.

Inigo Lopez De La Osa Franco of Monaco, astride bay stallion Golden Diamond was second with a time of 33.45 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Ibrahim Al-Amadi, Director of Creativity Department at Al Kass Sports.

Gaudiano tops again in CSI4*

The international CSI4*- Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.1 class saw gripping action where Italian Emanuele Gaudiano continued to dominate. This time Gaudiano rode Vasco 118, a darkbay stallion, to claim the top podium place with a swift and flawless routine in 54.28 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Bader bin Mohammed Al-Darwish, Vice-Chairman of Organizing Committee of Doha International Tour.

Great Britain's Millie Allen on bay mare Quick Diamant HR had to be content with the second spot after clocking 56.26 seconds, while Austrian Gerfried Puck astride bat stallion Idiaal Special H.J. ended up in third, clocking 58.83 seconds.

British riders' podium sweep in CSI4* 1.50m class

The day's finale - CSI4* - Jump Off - 1.50m (LR) - Art. 238.2.2 class thrilled the audience with some challenging action as British riders stood out on the vast Longines outdoor arena of Al Shaqab under lights with as many as eight riders qualifying for the jump off.

Millie Allen claimed the CSI4* 1.50m (LR) class in the day's finale astride Clearround IL Mondo Z.

Claiming her second title on successive days was Millie Allen, riding grey gelding Clearround IL Mondo Z made a fabulous error-free winning routine in 35.57 seconds to finish ahead of compatriot Ellen Whitaker, astride bay mare Korlenski. Whitaker was second with a clear round in 37.42 seconds while Great Britain's famous rider Scott Brash, on chestnut mare Hello Folie, settled for third after clocking 37.58 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Saeed Salem Al Aida, Member of the Organizing Committee.