Zelensky Comments On Fico's Statement On Possibility Of Meeting In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky jokingly responded to the latest statement by the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, about a possible meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, noting that he allegedly constantly misses his destinations whenever he travels somewhere.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with Bloomberg News , Ukrinform reports.

On Friday evening, Fico said that he offered to meet with Zelensky on Tuesday in Davos, where both will participate in the World Economic Forum, the publication notes.

The Ukrainian president replied to Bloomberg News that he could not plan anything with Fico, since the Slovak leader "may go to Davos, but end up somewhere in Sochi," hinting at the Slovak leader's affiliation with Russia.

“We don't know who buys his tickets as he constantly misses his destinations,” the Ukrainian president noted.

Earlier this week, the Slovak leader suggested that Zelensky meet with him for talks on the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory in Slovakia, near the Ukrainian border. Then the president of Ukraine invited Fico to visit Kyiv on Friday, January 17, but the latter did not confirm the visit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 17, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Slovak opposition leader Michal Šimečka in the Ukrainian capital.