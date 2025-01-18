Rain And Snowfall Expected Across Pakistan, Cold Weather To Intensify

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Clouds are expected to blanket most parts of the country soon, bringing light rain and snowfall in some areas, further intensifying the chilly weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, a weather system from the west is entering Pakistan and will remain active until January 20. This system will likely bring a significant temperature drop and more severe cold conditions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper districts are predicted to experience thunderstorms and heavy snowfall in mountainous regions starting from January 18. This weather pattern is expected to continue until January 21.

Affected Areas in KP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast intermittent rain and snowfall in various districts, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

Weather Outlook for Punjab

In Punjab, most districts will witness a mix of sunshine and clouds. However, the western system might bring light rain to districts in the Rawalpindi Division. In Lahore, cloudy skies are expected, but the chances of rain remain minimal. The provincial capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C, with a maximum of 17°C forecast for the day.