Comscore Expands Local Currency Partnership With Coastal Television’S Media Group To Deliver Advanced TV Measurement Across 12 Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the expansion of its local currency partnership with Coastal Television's Group. This comprehensive multi-year agreement strengthens Comscore's position as the leading provider of TV measurement and advanced audience data across 12 of Coastal Television's markets, significantly broadening the scope of the existing collaboration.

Coastal Television's Media Group will now also leverage Comscore's industry-leading measurement capabilities including Advanced Audience data such as County, Automotive, Plan Metrix - which allows marketers to plan against very specific audiences based on behavior - and Political segments. By utilizing a deeper level of insight, Coastal Television can enhance advertising performance for its clients.

“Understanding the unique characteristics of local market performance empowers our clients to drive revenue growth and navigate today's competitive challenges. Coastal Television's Media Group is a fantastic partner and we are excited to deepen our relationship with them as their leading measurement provider across 12 of their markets,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore.“We look forward to supporting Coastal Television's continued expansion with advanced audience insights and unmatched measurement capabilities.”

The agreement, which takes effect in January 2025, further cements Comscore's position as a leader in the national and local TV measurement landscape.

“As Coastal Television's Media Group continues to grow and acquire new stations, our partnership with Comscore positions both companies for sustained local market success,” said Coastal Television's Founder and CEO, Bill Fielder.“Comscore's advanced measurement tools will allow Coastal Television to provide our clients with data-driven strategies to maximize their advertising effectiveness and grow revenue.”

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media Contact

Marie Scoutas

...