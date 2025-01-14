Turkish intelligence, Hamas officials push for cease-fire talks with Israel

(MENAFN) Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin held discussions with Hamas Bureau officials on Monday, focusing on efforts to secure a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, according to security sources.



During the phone call, both parties reviewed progress in negotiations with Israel and committed to continuing efforts toward a cease-fire. US officials have hinted that a potential agreement may be close.



Turkey, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, plays a key role in advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza.



Negotiations on a cease-fire and prisoner swap, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, have faced repeated setbacks due to additional demands from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Critics, including opposition figures and families of captives, accuse Netanyahu of blocking progress in reaching an agreement with Hamas.



Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in nearly 46,600 deaths, primarily women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

