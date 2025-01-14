GRUPO VIDANTA ANNOUNCES VIDANTA VALLARTA COURSE TO SERVE AS HOST FOR THE MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTAWORLD

Renowned for its stunning setting and expert design, the 18-hole, par-72 Vidanta Vallarta Course designed by golf legend Greg Norman, stretches over 7,200 yards along the Ameca River, offering breathtaking views of the Sierra Madre mountains. The Vidanta Vallarta Course is one of many premium amenities at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta. The 2,000-acre resort offers five-star accommodations, over 40 restaurants and bars, 30 pools, live entertainment, fitness centers, spas, and 3 golf courses, including a 10-hole course for night play. Golf enthusiasts can perfect their swing at the Par Tee Zone , VidantaWorld's golf experience featuring cutting-edge InRange technology with advanced radar ball-tracking providing precise, real-time analysis of every shot. Additionally, guests staying at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta's brand new BON Park Hotel , can preview the highly anticipated BON Luxury Theme Park set to open in 2026 as the world's first luxury theme park.

"On behalf of the exceptional

VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta team, we are thrilled to host the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the fourth consecutive year," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President, Grupo Vidanta. "This prestigious tournament exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the sport of golf while showcasing the unparalleled beauty and vibrancy of Mexico. It's not just a tournament; it's a celebration of Mexico's culture, its stunning coastline, and its welcoming hospitality. As a member of the Mexican Golf Federation advisory board, I am honored to contribute to the growth of professional golf and the transformative impact of sports tourism on our communities."

"At the Mexican Golf Federation, we are proud to host the world's golfing elite for the fourth consecutive year at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, home of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. This tournament, recognized as one the most significant social and sporting events in Mexico and Latin America, provides an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta to the world," said Fernando Lemmen Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation.

In addition to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the Vidanta Vallarta Course will host the prestigious VidantaWorld's Invitational Tournament in October 2025.

