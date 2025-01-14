Two Six Technologies Listed Trustedkeep In AWS “ICMP” For The US Federal Government

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TrustedKeep, Two Six's Zero Trust and Encryption platform, is now available to US Customers in ICMP

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth company dedicated to providing products and expertise to government customers, announced that it has listed its TrustedKeep product in the AWS Marketplace for U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

TrustedKeep is a zero-trust engine purpose-built to protect highly sensitive data at scale - at rest, in transit, and in use, in accordance with U.S. executive requirements.

“Two Six Technologies' TrustedKeep product for zero trust and secure communications has been helping customers in the Federal government safely share data and protect sensitive environments for years,” said Peter Scott, VP of Product at Two Six Technologies.“Now that we offer TrustedKeep on the ICMP it is much easier for customers to purchase and access our solutions, saving customers time and effort while vastly expanding Two Six's market reach.”

In addition to TrustedKeep, Two Six Technologies also listed the proprietary products Pulse and SIGMA on the AWS Commercial Marketplace.

Pulse is an AI-powered information advantage platform that generates data, detects foreign malign influence, and enables direct engagement with hard-to-reach audiences around the world.

SIGMA is a sensor agnostic data aggregation and analytics platform designed to detect threats from CBRNE and other critical sensors, enabling real-time situational awareness and effective operational response.

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, public safety, and national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKETM, Pulse, TrustedKeepTM, and SIGMATM; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 875 professionals working in 37 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

