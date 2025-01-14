RFA Cancellation Aligns With Buckingham Financial Services To Lead The Timeshare Cancellation Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RFA Cancellation partners with Buckingham Services to tackle unfair practices in the timeshare cancellation and protect consumers from fraud.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RFA Cancellation has partnered with Buckingham Financial Services, a nationally recognized leader in the business and financial services sector, to address the growing concerns surrounding the timeshare vacation sales industry in the United States.The President of Buckingham took notice of RFA Cancellation's outstanding industry track record and its strong social media presence, ultimately deciding to combine forces. Together, they are committed to becoming the industry watchdog for timeshare cancellations. In an effort to go above and beyond, the leaders of RFA and Buckingham have made a firm commitment to hold themselves accountable and protect consumers from unfair practices in the timeshare cancellation sector.Bryan Easterly, President of RFA Cancellation, stated,“Enough is enough. Consumers are being taken advantage of in every way-both when buying timeshares and, even worse, when purchasing timeshare cancellation services from companies that come and go like the tide of the ocean.” He added,“Preying on these consumers is illegal, and these unscrupulous operations defraud innocent people by making promises that are nearly impossible to fulfill.”Mr. Garcia, Owner of Buckingham Financial Services, emphasized,“It is outright immoral for companies to tell consumers that they can get their money back from their timeshare resort, or worse, that they offer a 100% money-back guarantee if they don't get you out of your timeshare. These are false promises that rarely, if ever, come to fruition.”RFA Cancellation, owned by Buckingham Financial Services, is an independent entity and has no affiliation with RFA Corporation. With an A+ BBB rating and hundreds of positive reviews, RFA Cancellation is a leader in the timeshare cancellation space nationwide.For the relief you deserve from the burden of your timeshare contract, visit or call us for a free, no-obligation review of your case at 1-888-602-1735.

Kristin Compton

RFA Cancellation

+1 888-602-1735

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.