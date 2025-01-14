Freddie Ljungberg Joins NIBE UK As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Pressat) Chesterfield, UK; 14 January 2025: NIBE , a global leader in energy-efficient and sustainable climate solutions, is thrilled to announce former Arsenal and Swedish international star Freddie Ljungberg as its new UK brand ambassador . This partnership marks an exciting step forward in NIBE's mission to inspire consumers to“Take The Step” towards energy-efficient, more sustainable homes with its market-leading heat pumps.

Freddie Ljungberg's journey - from growing up in Vittsjo in the Skane region of Sweden, a few miles from Markaryd, the town where NIBE was founded, to achieving global recognition as a football icon - makes this collaboration especially meaningful. Beyond his sporting success, Freddie has a strong personal connection to NIBE's history: his grandfather was an engineer with close ties to NIBE from its inception.

Freddie expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: " I'm incredibly proud to join NIBE as their UK brand ambassador. This partnership feels incredibly meaningful to me, not just because of our shared Swedish roots, but also because of the personal connection I have to NIBE's story. Growing up near Markaryd, and with my grandfather being an engineer, I've always had a strong appreciation for innovation and technology. Working with NIBE feels like coming full circle, and I'm proud to support a brand that's leading the way in sustainable solutions while staying true to its heritage and values."

The announcement builds on a successful 2024 for NIBE, which saw its S735 Exhaust Air Heat Pump awarded for not one, but two industry awards; ' Domestic Energy Saving Product of the Year' at the Energy Saving Awards, and ' Heat Pump of the Year' at the HVR Awards, as well as other accolades for its commitment to innovation. With the UK market showing increased interest in sustainable heating solutions, the partnership with Freddie Ljungberg aims to educate and inspire homeowners about the benefits of heat pumps, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and everyday comfort.

Paul Smith, Managing Director, NIBE UK , commented: "We are delighted to welcome Freddie to the NIBE family. His dedication, teamwork, and drive for excellence resonate deeply with our mission to create sustainable, energy-efficient climate solutions. This partnership builds on the incredible growth and success we achieved in 2024 and takes us to the next stage of educating UK consumers about the benefits of heat pumps. Together, with Freddie's unique voice and our innovative technology, we're empowering more households to take the step towards a sustainable future."

NIBE's heat pumps combine renewable energy with advanced smart technology, delivering energy-efficient solutions that reduce carbon footprints while maintaining comfort. The“Take The Step” campaign, which launched in 2024, encourages homeowners to embrace these cutting-edge solutions and join the global movement toward more sustainable living.

With Freddie Ljungberg's authentic voice and strong connection to NIBE's heritage and mission, this partnership promises to inspire UK households to explore how heat pumps can transform their homes.

-ends-

Press Contact:

Natalie Glorney (PR Manager). Direct: +44 7908 078084

...

Olivia Downing (Head of Marketing). Direct: +44 7831 990153

...

NIBE Energy Systems Ltd

Unit 3C, Broom Business Park

Bridge Way Chesterfield, S41 9QG

Main Office: 0330 311 2201



About NIBE

NIBE is a global leader in energy-efficient climate solutions for homes and buildings. Founded in Markaryd, Sweden, the company has over 70 years of experience in combining renewable energy with cutting-edge technology to create innovative heating and cooling solutions. From heat pumps to smart home integrations, NIBE's products are designed to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and enhance comfort for households worldwide. NIBE is committed to driving the transition to a more sustainable future by empowering homeowners with the tools they need to make greener choices.

For more information, visit .

About Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg is a legendary Swedish footballer, widely regarded for his brilliance as a winger at Arsenal from 1998 to 2007. Born in Vittsjo, Sweden, he became a key figure in the club's success, winning two Premier League titles, including the historic "Invincibles" season of 2003-2004, and three FA Cups. He was also named the Premier League player of the year in 2001-02. Known for his blistering pace, creativity, and knack for scoring crucial goals, Ljungberg became one of the Premier League's most talented wingers. He was Captain of the Swedish national team, earning 75 caps and representing his country in major international tournaments. After retiring in 2012, he briefly served as Arsenal's interim manager in 2019. Ljungberg's legacy as one of football's most exciting and influential players endures to this day.



