Explosions At Chemical Plants, Refineries, And Engels Airfield: Ukraine Massively Attacks Targets In Russia

1/14/2025 8:11:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night turned out to be "explosive" for a number of Russian facilities in various regions.

Multiple blasts were reported at chemical plants, refineries, and an oil depot at the Engels military airfield.

UkrinForm

