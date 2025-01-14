Boost Mobile Adds The New Samsung Galaxy A15 & Galaxy A16 5G To 2025 Device Portfolio, Bringing Even More Affordable Samsung Devices To Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is introducing the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A16 5G to its 2025 device lineup, offering customers access to affordable cutting-edge Samsung devices on Boost Mobile's fast and reliable nationwide 5G network. Designed with all the essential features users expect in a Samsung device, the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A16 5G make embracing innovation both accessible and budget-friendly.



Samsung Galaxy A15 5G from Boost Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G delivers lightning-fast connectivity and smooth multitasking, featuring a clear and crisp 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED Display perfect for streaming, gaming and browsing without interruptions. The days of worrying about battery percentage are over, thanks to the device's long-lasting battery designed to keep up with even the busiest schedules. For just $169.99, customers can experience premium features and reliable performance at an unbeatable value.

New customers who port their number to Boost Mobile, can get the new Galaxy A15 ON US with Boost's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.

For those seeking even more, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G provides an upgraded experience with a vibrant 6.7" FHD+ Super AMOLED Display, ideal for streaming and gaming on an even larger scale. Built with added durability to handle life's adventures, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G offers all the same features as the Galaxy A15 5G, plus a larger screen and enhanced toughness for only $199.99. Beginning January 20, head to your Boost Mobile store to purchase this device.

"The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A16 5G put the incredible Samsung 5G experience into customers' hands at an even better value," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "At Boost Mobile, we're committed to providing exceptional experiences through high-quality devices that keep our customers connected, entertained and productive at an affordable price point."

Boost Mobile retail stores and can be paired with any Boost Mobile unlimited data plan starting as low as $25 per month. With access to more towers than any other carrier, Boost Mobile ensures customers have reliable 5G nationwide coverage wherever life takes them.



About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook ,

Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).



SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

