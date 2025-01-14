From Organic Fields To Coffee Mugs: New Organic Valley® Creamers Made With Oats Sourced Directly From Organic Family Farms In The Heartland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to introduce the new Organic Valley Oat Creamers because we know that many of our loyal Organic Valley milk buyers also purchase plant-based beverages, which makes it a natural evolution for our cooperative," said Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. "We're always looking to raise the bar with product innovation and now our consumers have even more creamer options in a plant-based form."

With 30 calories per serving, these dairy-free, nut-free, and lactose-free oat creamers from Organic Valley are crafted for coffee and tea lovers who crave a smooth, creamy texture that froths perfectly for lattes, cappuccinos, or their favorite cup of joe.

What makes the new Organic Valley® Oat Creamers truly unique is how they're made. Organic Valley is proud to be sourcing oats directly from its own organic family farms and works hand in hand with its oat farmers to grow crops sustainably, ensuring every step - from crop to carton - upholds the integrity and quality that consumers trust from the brand. The Organic Valley®oats are grown in the cool, dry climates of the Midwest and done so without the use of GMOs, toxic pesticides, or herbicides, all in compliance with USDA organic standards.

"We know consumers care about where their food comes from," Drake said. "By sourcing organic oats from our own family farms, we know our product from crop to carton. The new oat creamers are more than a new product line - we're pushing forward our cooperative's mission to offer innovative and delicious organic products while promoting regional farm diversity and supporting organic family farms with sustainable practices."

Like all Organic Valley products, consumers can feel good knowing that when they choose Organic Valley - including the new oat creamers - they are helping protect where our food comes from .

Organic Valley®

Oat Creamers will be available as 32-ounce cartons in grocery stores nationwide starting January 2025.

Learn more about the farmers who grow the oats for the new Organic Valley® Oat Creamers .

About Organic Valley®

Organic Valley® is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov for more information. Organic Valley® is also @OrganicValley on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , Pinterest

and Twitter , and @therealorganicvalley

on TikTok .

Hi-res images are available by request.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Brand PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley