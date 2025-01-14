Manchester United clinches 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in FA Cup

(MENAFN) Manchester United secured a dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal on Sunday after the match ended 1-1, advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The game, played at the Emirates Stadium, saw both teams fail to score in the first half, as neither side was able to break the deadlock.



The second half saw Manchester United take the lead in the 52nd minute, with Bruno Fernandes scoring to give them the advantage. However, their momentum was halted when Diogo Dalot was shown a red card in the 61st minute, leaving United to play with 10 men. Arsenal quickly took advantage of the numerical superiority, and Gabriel Magalhães equalized for the home side just two minutes later.



In the 72nd minute, Manchester United's goalkeeper Altay Bayındır made a vital save, denying Martin Ødegaard from the penalty spot, which kept the game level. Neither team was able to score in extra time, so the match was decided by penalties. Manchester United prevailed 5-3 in the shootout, securing their place in the next round of the competition.



Looking ahead, Manchester United will face Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the match scheduled to take place between February 7 and 10. Leicester City is managed by former United striker and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

