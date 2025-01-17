'Best For Our Family': Why RJ Kris Fade And Wife Stepped Back From 'Dubai Bling'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Kris Fade, the voice of Dubai's mornings and the ultimate hype man, who turned heads and won hearts on the reality show Dubai Bling, has officially announced he's stepping off the sparkly bandwagon.

The man who went from stardom to reality royalty-and even snagged 'Reality Personality of the Year along the way-has decided to sit out the latest season of the show that had the world hooked.

But don't worry, Kris didn't just ghost us. In a candid Instagram update alongside his wife, Brianna Fade, he spilled the beans on why he's trading the glitz of Dubai Bling for, well, a different kind of sparkle. Spoiler: it's all about family, growth, and doing the Kris Fade things.

The video, which quickly amassed thousands of views, opened with Kris and Brianna cosily seated at home.“Hi, it's Kris and Brianna Fade, and I guess we're on here to talk about Dubai Bling Season 3. We received thousands of messages asking, 'Where's the Fade family? Where are you guys? We don't see you,'” Kris began, as he went on to reveal that the decision wasn't made lightly.

“We made a small appearance in Episode 1, but we sort of felt like we know where most reality shows end up going,” he shared.“And we just thought, for Season 3, it was probably best for our family to sit this one out.”

To this, Brianna added,“Filming a TV show takes a lot of time, and with a new baby and the boo-boo boy Kruz, we just wanted to focus our energy there. Plus, we run Fade Fit and that takes a lot of time as well."

Photo: Brianna Fade's Instagram

Between the business and the family, this felt like the right move for the couple, Kris shared, while giving a heartfelt nod to his former castmates and the show's creators.“Congratulations to the entire cast and to the entire team of Dubai Bling and Netflix. You guys are breaking world records with Season 3. So, well done.”

So, what's the couple up to beyond the bling?

Khaleej Times reached out to find out what life looks like for the couple beyond the glitz and glamour of reality TV. For Brianna, it's all about being a first-time mom to their son Kruz and spearheading the growth of Fade Fit, their successful snack company.

“She's doing all she can to be the best possible mum and grow the business,” Kris told Khaleej Times.“We're now expanding into America and Australia this year, while continuing to grow here in the UAE. That's her main focus.”

Photo: Kris Fade's Instagram

As for Kris, his schedule is no less packed. Between his flourishing radio career and his entrepreneurial pursuits, he's been busy growing what he calls“his little empire”.“I'm now a partner in 3-4 businesses,” he added,“So I'm just focusing on growing that as well.”

Kris and Brianna's decision to prioritise family and business over the demands of a reality show also reflects a refreshing authenticity that fans have come to love.

Showcasing the outpouring of love and support from well-wishers on their video announcement, one comment read,“Class move, bro. Much respect. Family first.” Another added,“I say do your own reality show. Watch out, Kardashians-it's now the Fade family!”

Cast members from Dubai Bling, like Mona Kattan and Loujain Adada, also shared their support in the comments.“Missed you so much. It wasn't the same without you guys,” said Mona.“You were missed," added Loujain.

Although the couple has opted to step back from the reality TV spotlight, they're not ruling out a return in the future.

So, could 'Keeping Up with the Fades' be on the horizon?“You never know,” Kris teased with a grin.“Like I said in that video, you never know what will happen.”

But for now, the Fades are all about building their legacy-whether it's taking Fade Fit global, expanding the growing list of ventures, or soaking up all the precious moments with their boo-boo boy. Sure, their reality TV days might be on pause, but fans can still get their fix of the Fade family fun on social media!

