Spotted: R. Madhavan, Bobby Deol In Dubai
Date
1/17/2025 3:45:27 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
The UAE naturally draws stars all year round, and this week, a number of A-listers have been spotted. Here's a look at who was around.
Indian actor R. Madhavan (left) was seen cheering on Tamil cinema icon-turned-racer Ajith Kumar at Michelin 24H Dubai. Madhavan will next be seen in Zee5 Global movie 'Hisaab Barabar', out on Jan 25.
Indian actors Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan (centre) were in Dubai for the announcement of GFS Developments' expansion in the country. "In a city that's so alive with art and culture, these projects represent genuine steps forward for luxury living here," said Deol.
